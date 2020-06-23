STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

AIIMS Rishikesh successfully tests low-cost indigenous ventilator

A five-member team of AIIMS doctors confirmed the reliability and effectiveness of the completely indigenous ventilator after testing it at the hospital's Advanced Simulation Lab.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:52 PM   |  A+A-

AP file image of ventilator used for representational purpose only

By PTI

RISHIKESH: A low-cost indigenous ventilator, Prana Vayu, was successfully tested at All India Institute of Medical Sciences here on Tuesday, hospital officials said.

The ventilator was developed jointly by AIIMS, Rishikesh and Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee about two months ago.

Its cost will range between Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000.

ALSO READ: Govt says 1,340 Made in India ventilators delivered to states

A five-member team of AIIMS doctors confirmed the reliability and effectiveness of the completely indigenous ventilator after testing it at the hospital's Advanced Simulation Lab, the officials said.

Ravikant, director of AIIMS, Rishikesh congratulated the team for having developed the ventilator with advanced capabilities in record time.

At a time when the country is battling the coronavirus pandemic, a low-cost ventilator like this can be of great use, he said.

"This ventilator uses only indigenous components and can become a torchbearer of the government's 'Make in India' campaign," said Ajit K Chaturvedi, director of IIT, Roorkee.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
AIIMS Rishikesh low-cost indigenous ventilator
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp