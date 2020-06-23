STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment

Nepal’s aggression comes a week after it put out a new map showing three territories in Uttarakhand as belonging to it.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:25 AM   |  A+A-

Bihar floods, Patna

Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Repair works on the embankments of a border barrage, traditionally carried out by India on both sides, have been blocked for the first time by Nepal, leading to anxiety in Bihar. Barricades have been put up by Nepal to prevent the entry of men, materials and machinery from the Indian side to repair its embankments.

Nepal’s aggression comes a week after it put out a new map showing three territories in Uttarakhand as belonging to it. Sources said, the repair works of the Gandak barrage, being done by Bihar’s Water Resource Department, have been going on for a long time. But on June 15, the Nepal Armed Border Force reached the spot and halted the works. The administration alerted the state government.

Bihar’s water resource minister Sanjay Kumar Jha confirmed the development on Monday. “This is the first time that Nepal has placed a barrier to stop movement of material, men and machinery from the Indian side,” Jha said, adding the Ministry of External Affairs has been being apprised of the situation.

“The Gandak Barrage has 36 gates, half of which fall on our side. Repair of these has been completed. However, when we tried to cross over to the other side to repair the remaining 18 gates, maintenance of which is carried out by us, we found the barricades,” Jha said.

Big worry,says minister
The embankment protects Dhaka and other areas of East Champaran from flood. Bihar’s water resource minister said if repair is not done on time, north Bihar would face a deluge.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Bihar Nepal India
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp