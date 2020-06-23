STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

BJP MP Pragya Thakur faints at party event in Bhopal

Thakur has been undergoing treatment for her ailments and was taking heavy doses of medicines, which could have caused dizziness.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:35 PM   |  A+A-

Pragya Singh Thakur

BJP MP from Bhopal Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur takes rest after she complained of uneasiness during the inauguration of a photo exhibition on life history of Jansangh founder leader Pt Shyama Prasad Mookerjee organised on his death anniversary at BJP State headquarters. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHOPAL: BJP's Lok Sabha member from Bhopal Pragya Singh Thakur fainted during an event organised at party office here on Tuesday to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jan Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his death anniversary.

The incident occurred when Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and other senior BJP leaders were paying tributes to Mookherjee at the event held at the party's state headquarters here.

Former Bhopal MP Alok Sanjar told PTI that Thakur has been undergoing treatment for her ailments and was taking heavy doses of medicines, which could have caused dizziness.

Following the incident, Thakur (50) was taken to her home, where she is currently recuperating, he said.

Earlier on Sunday, Thakur had attributed her health issues, including "loss" of vision, to "torture" she had suffered under the Congress regime.

"I sustained several injuries due to torture by the Congress for nine years. Many injuries resurface due to this torture. There was formation of pus and swelling in my eyes and brain. I have blurred vision in the right eye and I can't see at all from the left one," she had said, apparently referring to her imprisonment in the 2008 Malegaon blast case in which she is an accused.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Pragya Singh Thakur 2008 Malegaon blast case Bhopal
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp