STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Classes in Bengal higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here the heads of the universities will decide how to conduct administrative functions while safeguarding the health factor of staff.

Published: 23rd June 2020 06:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 06:16 PM   |  A+A-

Partha Chatterjee

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee (File photo| PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal government on Tuesday said academic activities in all state-run higher educational institutions will remain suspended till July 31 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education minister Partha Chatterjee told reporters here the heads of the universities will decide how to conduct administrative functions while safeguarding the health factor of staff.

"We had previously decided on extending the suspension of academic activities in higher educational institutions till June 30.

However, in view of the prevailing situation (due to coronavirus outbreak) we have decided to extend the period till July 31.

I am announcing this after speaking to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on the issue," the minister said.

Chatterjee had earlier said schools in the state will remain closed till July 31 due to the pandemic situation.

To a question if final semester exams will be held in universities or the students will be evaluated on basis of marks in previous semesters, the minister said: "We will take a decision on the issue of holding semester exams after June 26.

" To another question, the minister said while all preparations were being made to conduct the remaining papers of the class 12 examination of the West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education and "we are keeping watch on the emerging situation.

" The minister had earlier this month announced rescheduled dates of HS exams for remaining papers on July 2, July 6 and July 8.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus lockdown West Bengal government educational institutions closure Partha Chatterjee
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp