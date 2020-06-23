STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 effect: No Rath Yatra in Ranchi for first time in over 300 years

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he sought "forgiveness" from the deities for not being able to perform the annual ritual this year.

Published: 23rd June 2020 11:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 11:46 PM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: For the first time in over 300 years, the three chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings were not taken out of the Jagannathpur temple here on the occasion of Rath Yatra on Tuesday due to the coronavirus-induced restrictions, a shrine official said.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said he sought "forgiveness" from the deities for not being able to perform the annual ritual this year.

The nine-day Rath Yatra is marked by a procession of the chariots, in which the three deities -- Lord Jagannath, Bhagwan Balaram and Devi Subhadra -- embark on an annual journey to their maternal aunt's place and back.

"It is the first time in the shrine's 329-year-long history that the chariots did not roll out on the streets of Ranchi to head to 'maushi ma bari' (maternal aunt's home), which is around a kilometre away, on the occasion of the Rath Yatra," said Manoj Tiwari, manager of the 17th century Jagannathpur temple.

The idols of the three deities were taken out of the sanctum sanctorum at 6 am, and placed on 'dol mandap' on the premises of the temple, where rituals were performed and offerings made, he said.

They will be placed back in the sanctum sanctorum on July 1 during the return car festival, he added.

Soren said the decision to suspend all celebrations on the occasion of the Rath Yatra was taken keeping in mind the safety of the people.

"People have been participating in the Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath every year. But this year, the Rath Yatra programme could not be held, so I bowed before him and sought forgiveness," he told reporters after offering prayers at the temple.

"The world is in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision to suspend the age-old Rath Yatra programme this year had to be taken with a heavy heart," he said.

The chief minister said he prayed for victory over the pandemic.

The Jagannathpur temple was constructed atop a hill in Ranchi's Dhurva area in 1691 by Badkagardh Nagavanshi Raja Thakur Ani Nath Shahdeo, and the first chariot had rolled the very next year.

Since then till 2019, according to Jagannathpur temple manager Tiwari, the Rath Yatra rituals had been performed without any interruption.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Hemant Soren Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra Coronavirus COVID-19
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp