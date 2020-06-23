STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Job scheme for urban unskilled workers to be rolled out in Jharkhand soon

Though no timeline has been fixed for implementing this scheme, but efforts are being made to launch it as soon as possible, he added.

Published: 23rd June 2020 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Jobs, Job, recruitment, appointment

Image used for representation

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: An employment guarantee scheme for urban unskilled workers on the line of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will be rolled out in Jharkhand very soon.

Officials in the Urban development department claimed that Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK (Shahri Rozgar Manjuri for Kamgar) Yojna, a brainchild of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will not only ensure 100 days of paid work for unskilled workers in urban areas but will also provide unemployment allowance to those who don’t get work under the scheme within 15 days.

The government is also working on software with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the scheme. Registered workers in the scheme will also get job cards like the ones enrolled in the MGNREGS.
“The scheme has been already been formulated and the process of approval has also been started. In anticipation of approval, we have started developing software and it will be ready within a month or two following which the process of giving job card could be started,” said Urban Development Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Though no timeline has been fixed for implementing this scheme, but efforts are being made to launch it as soon as possible, he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
employment guarantee scheme Jobs Jharkhand
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp