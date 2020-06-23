Job scheme for urban unskilled workers to be rolled out in Jharkhand soon

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: An employment guarantee scheme for urban unskilled workers on the line of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme will be rolled out in Jharkhand very soon.

Officials in the Urban development department claimed that Mukhyamantri SHRAMIK (Shahri Rozgar Manjuri for Kamgar) Yojna, a brainchild of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, will not only ensure 100 days of paid work for unskilled workers in urban areas but will also provide unemployment allowance to those who don’t get work under the scheme within 15 days.

The government is also working on software with the help of National Informatics Centre (NIC) for the scheme. Registered workers in the scheme will also get job cards like the ones enrolled in the MGNREGS.

“The scheme has been already been formulated and the process of approval has also been started. In anticipation of approval, we have started developing software and it will be ready within a month or two following which the process of giving job card could be started,” said Urban Development Secretary Vinay Kumar Choubey.

Though no timeline has been fixed for implementing this scheme, but efforts are being made to launch it as soon as possible, he added.