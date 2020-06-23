STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man kills wife in Bengaluru, mother-in-law, self in Kolkata

Police is reported to have found a suicide note at the scene of crime in which Agarwal had confessed to have killed his wife in Bengaluru before flying to the city to kill her mother.

By IANS

BENGALURU: In a gruesome act, a chartered accountant allegedly smothered his estranged wife to death in this tech city and killed his mother-in-law before shooting self in Kolkata on Monday, police said on Tuesday.

"On an alert from Kolkata police, we found the body of Shilpi, 36, near the kitchen in an apartment building in the city's eastern suburb after we broke open the flat's main door as there was no response from inside,' Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP-East) N.M. Anucheth told IANS here.

The police registered a homicide case under section 302 of the IPC against the 42-year-old deceased accused, Amit Agarwal, who committed the crime on Sunday and flew to Kolkata on early Monday along with his 10-year-old son, staying with his mother.

"We have sent the body for autopsy to ascertain the cause of death. As there were no injuries on her body from any weapon, it appears the accused smothered her to death after a scuffle," Anucheth recalled after visiting the crime spot.

The city police learnt from their counterparts in Kolkata police that Agarwal went to Shipi's parents house at Poolbagan locality after leaving the son with his brother in the eastern city and shot his mother-in-law Lalita Dhandhania, 62, dead before shooting self after a fight with the in-laws reportedly over property.

Shilpi's father Subhash Dhandania, 70, rushed out and bolted the house from outside and called the police with the help of neighbours.

"We also learnt that the couple separated and filed for divorce. Shilpi was working in a private firm in the city and the son was staying with her while Agarwal was living separately after shifting to Kolkata," said Anucheth.

The Kolkata police is reported to have found a suicide note at the scene of crime in which Agarwal had confessed to have killed his wife in Bengaluru before flying to the city to kill her mother.

