STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

NGT forms panel to probe non-compliance by Central Coalfields, issues notice

A bench comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Siddhanta Das issued notice to Central Coalfields, state pollution control board and others while seeking their replies within a month.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:17 PM   |  A+A-

NGT, National Green Tribunal

National Green Tribunal (File Photo| PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to look into a plea alleging non-compliance of environmental clearance conditions by Central Coalfields Limited for the Purnadih Opencast Coal Mine in Chatra district in Jharkhand.

A bench comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Siddhanta Das issued notice to Central Coalfields, state pollution control board and others while seeking their replies within a month.

The committee formed by NGT comprises representatives from Regional office of Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board and Sharad Lele, Member of the Expert Appraisal Committee.

The tribunal directed the committee to jointly inspect the project in question, verify on the factual aspects and submit a report.

"In the event the violations as set out in the application are found to be correct, appropriate action be initiated in accordance with law against the project proponent," the bench said.

The NGT directed that the applicant shall furnish a complete set of papers and copy of this order to each of the Members of the Committee within a period of one week.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Jharkhand resident Sanjay Chauhan alleging non-compliance of the conditions of Environmental Clearance by the Central Coalfields issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, claimed that the conditions, including providing for construction of coal and mandating development of green belt area in and around the mining site have been violated.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
National Green Tribunal NGT Central Coalfields Limited Jharkhand
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp