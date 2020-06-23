NGT forms panel to probe non-compliance by Central Coalfields, issues notice

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Green Tribunal has constituted a committee to look into a plea alleging non-compliance of environmental clearance conditions by Central Coalfields Limited for the Purnadih Opencast Coal Mine in Chatra district in Jharkhand.

A bench comprising Justice S P Wangdi and expert member Siddhanta Das issued notice to Central Coalfields, state pollution control board and others while seeking their replies within a month.

The committee formed by NGT comprises representatives from Regional office of Environment Ministry, Central Pollution Control Board, Jharkhand State Pollution Control Board and Sharad Lele, Member of the Expert Appraisal Committee.

The tribunal directed the committee to jointly inspect the project in question, verify on the factual aspects and submit a report.

"In the event the violations as set out in the application are found to be correct, appropriate action be initiated in accordance with law against the project proponent," the bench said.

The NGT directed that the applicant shall furnish a complete set of papers and copy of this order to each of the Members of the Committee within a period of one week.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Jharkhand resident Sanjay Chauhan alleging non-compliance of the conditions of Environmental Clearance by the Central Coalfields issued by the Ministry of Environment and Forests.

The plea, filed through advocate Rahul Choudhary, claimed that the conditions, including providing for construction of coal and mandating development of green belt area in and around the mining site have been violated.