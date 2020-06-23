Pakistan violates ceasefire on LoC in J&K's Kupwara

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Pakistan resorted to heavy shelling on the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Defence sources said Pakistan initiated the unprovoked ceasefire violation on the LoC in the Machal sector of Kupwara district by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars.

"Indian Army is retaliating befittingly", sources said.

Pakistan has been violating bilateral ceasefire on the LoC in J&K with impunity during the last one month.

This has caused serious hardships to hundreds of border residents whose lives and livelihood are threatened by shells raining from across the LoC.