Rahul Gandhi 'disrespecting, demoralising' Army, alleges MP CM

Published: 23rd June 2020 07:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday alleged that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was "disrespecting and demoralising" the Army with his comments over the Indo-China border conflict at Galwan Valley in Ladakh.

He also accused Gandhi of indulging in "dirty politics" at the time of the standoff between the two neighbouring countries.

"He (Gandhi) is disrespecting the Army, demoralising it.

The way he is commenting, I feel ashamed and it is also very painful.

He is a citizen of India.

He is trying to demoralise the Army," Chouhan told reporters.

He was asked about some comments of Gandhi on the violent clash in the Galwan Valley last week in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.

The entire country stands in unity whenever there is tension on the borders, Chouhan said at the state BJP office after taking part in a programme to pay tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee on his death anniversary.

Whenever such a situation occurred in the country in the past, the BJP always stood with the government.

But to what level the former chief of the party (Congress) has fallen.

In such a situation also, he is doing dirty politics," the chief minister alleged.

"He should have attacked China, but he is unable to see anyone else other than (Prime Minister) Modiji.

What can we say to such a leader," he said.

The country will not tolerate disrespect of our forces, Chouhan further said.

"On one hand, our soldiers are making supreme sacrifices.

They have kept Bharat Mata's head held high.

But I feel ashamed saying this that a national party which ruled the country for many years and a leader who was its president, despite that Rahul Gandhi is discouraging them, he charged.

 

