Two tortured Indian embassy staffers return

NEW DELHI/CHANDIGARH: Five officials of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, including the two arrested for their alleged involvement in a hit -and-run case, returned to India via the Wagah border

on Saturday.

Sources said that the two arrested officials had injury marks on their face, neck and thighs indicating they were tortured during their 12-hour custody. The duo was detained by Pakistani intelligence agencies on June 15. The action was seen as a tit-for-tat measure by Pakistan after India arrested two Pakistan High Commission officials on charges of espionage and sent them back.

According to sources, the Pakistani intelligence agencies blindfolded and handcuffed them. “They were interrogated for 12 hours by a team of at least 10 men,” sources said, adding that they were pressured to confess to their involvement in the hit-and-run case.

According to sources, the Pakistani authorities tortured them to make them confess about their involvement in intelligence gathering activities in the Indian High Commission. The duo was also taken for a medical check up before they were released, they said.