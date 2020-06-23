Upset over departmental notice, railway engineer in Rajasthan barges into senior's house, attacks his wife

By PTI

KOTA: Irked over a departmental notice in a two-year-old case, a railway engineer barged into the residence of his senior here and attacked his 45-year-old wife, leaving her injured, police said on Tuesday.

They said Shiv Prakash Meena (45), a senior section engineer (planning) at goods bogie maintenance workshop here, allegedly attacked the wife of Pramod Kumar Singh, a deputy chief mechanical engineer, Monday afternoon at the Railway Workshop Colony.

The chief workshop manager (CWM), Kota, said the accused engineer was suspended Monday evening itself, even though he has not been arrested by the police yet.

Railway Colony Police Station SHO Hansraj Meena said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) based on a complaint by Singh.

He said the accused has neither been detained for interrogation nor arrested as the statements of concerned people are yet to be recorded.

Initial inquiry revealed that Singh had issued a notice to Shiv Prakash about six months ago after inquiries into two separate incidents, that took place two years ago, in which the accused had allegedly manhandled his coworkers.

Upset over the notice, Shiv Prakash allegedly barged into the officer's house Monday afternoon, pushed his wife down on the floor and manhandled her as she opened the door, police said.

The woman's husband was at his office at the time of the incident.

The woman received injuries over her arms, and cried for help when her neighbours intervened and rescued her, they said.

They said the accused tried to flee from the spot, but the neighbours snatched his motorbike key, nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) MK Gupta said, "He (Shiv Prakash) was suspended Monday evening.

However, a departmental inquiry is yet to be ordered."