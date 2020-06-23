STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Upset over departmental notice, railway engineer in Rajasthan barges into senior's house, attacks his wife

The chief workshop manager (CWM), Kota, said the accused engineer was suspended Monday evening itself, even though he has not been arrested by the police yet.

Published: 23rd June 2020 05:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2020 05:15 PM   |  A+A-

Suspend, suspended

For representational purposes

By PTI

KOTA: Irked over a departmental notice in a two-year-old case, a railway engineer barged into the residence of his senior here and attacked his 45-year-old wife, leaving her injured, police said on Tuesday.

They said Shiv Prakash Meena (45), a senior section engineer (planning) at goods bogie maintenance workshop here, allegedly attacked the wife of Pramod Kumar Singh, a deputy chief mechanical engineer, Monday afternoon at the Railway Workshop Colony.

The chief workshop manager (CWM), Kota, said the accused engineer was suspended Monday evening itself, even though he has not been arrested by the police yet.

Railway Colony Police Station SHO Hansraj Meena said the accused has been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) based on a complaint by Singh.

He said the accused has neither been detained for interrogation nor arrested as the statements of concerned people are yet to be recorded.

Initial inquiry revealed that Singh had issued a notice to Shiv Prakash about six months ago after inquiries into two separate incidents, that took place two years ago, in which the accused had allegedly manhandled his coworkers.

Upset over the notice, Shiv Prakash allegedly barged into the officer's house Monday afternoon, pushed his wife down on the floor and manhandled her as she opened the door, police said.

The woman's husband was at his office at the time of the incident.

The woman received injuries over her arms, and cried for help when her neighbours intervened and rescued her, they said.

They said the accused tried to flee from the spot, but the neighbours snatched his motorbike key, nabbed him and handed him over to the police.

Chief Workshop Manager (CWM) MK Gupta said, "He (Shiv Prakash) was suspended Monday evening.

However, a departmental inquiry is yet to be ordered."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rajasthan
India Matters
(Left) Lt General (retd) Narasimhan and (Right) former Indian ambassador to China and Pakistan Gautam Bambawale
Express Expressions | 'Disallow China from 5G trials’
Army personals rescue NCC cadets stuck in the water logged camp after heavy rainfall in Patna. (Photo |PTI)
Bihar flood threat as Nepal stops repair of embankment
Isolation ward (Photo | PTI)
'No respite from Covid-19 spread in India before September end'
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has initiated phase three of clinical trials in India on antiviral tablet Favipiravir. (File photo| ANI)
Govt approval of Covid drug Favipiravir raises questions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ATP World Number One Novak Djokovic (Photo | AP)
Tennis world number one Novak Djokovic tests positive for coronavirus
Image of silk cocoon used for representational purpose. (File Photo | PTI)
Karnataka silk farmers bear brunt of coronavirus-led lockdown
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp