STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Best wishes to those who left: Tejashwi Yadav after five RJD MLCs join JDU

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five RJD MLCs on Tuesday joined the JDU.

Published: 24th June 2020 08:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 08:02 PM   |  A+A-

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

PATNA: After five RJD MLCs joined ruling Janata Dal-United (JDU), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday said that during the election people come and go.

"Name one election where people didn't come and go. This is election season and the government is trying to keep their governance safe...A few days back JD(U) MLC had come to us, so these things go on," he said.

RJD leader further said that best wishes to those who left.

"There is nothing to say. Best wishes to those who left. Nitish ji has done constructive work but that constructive work can benefit only him. Yesterday's incident can bring him personal benefit but nothing to the people of Bihar," Yadav told reporters here.

Ahead of the Legislative Council elections in Bihar, five RJD MLCs on Tuesday joined the JDU.

The RJD, which has eight MLCs, is now left with only three MLCs. The MLCs who defected to JDU are Radha Charan Shah, Sanjay Prasad, Dilip Rai, Md Kamar Alam and Ranvijay Kumar Singh. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
RJD MLCs JDU RJD Tejashwi Yadav Bihar Assembly Elections
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp