STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 death toll among Maharashtra Police personnel reaches 51

A senior official said that more than 4,000 personnel of the state police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus and 34 from Mumbai police have died.

Published: 24th June 2020 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Representational Image (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 51 Maharashtra Police personnel, including two officers, have died of COVID-19 so far, a senior police official said on Wednesday.

He said that more than 4,000 personnel of the state police force have till now tested positive for coronavirus. "So far, 51 police personnel, including two officers, have died due to the coronavirus infection in the state, a senior police official said.

He said that these include 34 personnel of the Mumbai Police force. Till now, over 4,000 police personnel in the state have tested positive for coronavirus since the outbreak of the disease. "Of these, more than 3,000 personnel have recovered from the viral infection," the official said.

He said that so far, there are 998 active cases in the state police force, including 104 officers, and all are undergoing treatment in various hospitals. Since the lockdown was enforced in March, there have been 279 incidents of assault on police in which 86 personnel received injuries, the official said, adding that 858 people have been arrested in this connection.

At least 52 incidents of attack on health professionals were also reported during the period. He said that stern action was initiated against people attacking those at the forefront of the battle against COVID-19.

He said that meanwhile,1,34,604 offences were registered under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) during the lockdown, for which 27,481 people were arrested and 84,187 vehicles were seized. So far, he said that police have collected Rs 8.72 crore as fine for various offences during the lockdown.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Mumbai Police Maharashtra Police COVID19 Coronavirus COVID19 Maharashtra cops
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp