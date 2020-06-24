Gujarat: COVID-19 cases rise by 549 to 28,429; death toll 1,711

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat on Tuesday reported 549 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths, including 15 in Ahmedabad, taking the total count to 28,429 and fatalities to 1,711, state Health department said.

The number of recovered cases rose to 20,521 with 604 more patients getting discharged in the day, it said.

Gujarat now has 6,197 active cases, of which the condition of 62 patients is critical.

A total of 3,34,326 samples have been testes so far, it said.

While 15 people succumbed to the viral infection in Ahmedabad in the day, 6 died in Surat and 2 in Gandhinagar.

One fatality each was reported from Devbhoomi Dwarka, Amreli and Patan, it said.

With 235 new cases in the day, the cumulative count in Ahmedabad district has gone up to 19,386.

A total of 14,394 of these cases have recovered, with 381 getting discharged in the day.

Ahmedabad district's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 1,363, as per the Health department.

With 175 new cases, Surat district's COVID-19 count has gone up to 3,540.

The number of the recovered cases in the municipal limits stands at 152.

Vadodara reported 42 new cases in the day, taking the number of the infections in the district to 1,940, it said.

New cases were also reported from Jamnagar, Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Narmada, Mehsana, Bhavnagar, Mahisagar, Panchmahal, Kutch, Valsad and Navsari among others.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 28,429, new cases 549, deaths 1,711, discharged 20,521, active cases 6,197 and people tested so far 3,34,326.