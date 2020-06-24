STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

India-China standoff: Army Chief visits forward areas in Ladakh; takes stock of ground situation

Gen Naravane took stock of the Army's combat preparedness in four forward areas and interacted with soldiers deployed there besides holding detailed deliberations with ground commanders.

Published: 24th June 2020 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

Army Chief General MM Naravane

Army Chief General MM Naravane (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Army Chief Gen M M Naravane on Wednesday visited various forward areas in eastern Ladakh and awarded 'Commendation Cards' to a number of soldiers for displaying exemplary grit and courage in dealing with recent face-offs with Chinese army, official sources said.

On the second day of his visit to Ladakh, Gen Naravane took stock of the Army's combat preparedness in four forward areas and interacted with soldiers deployed there besides holding detailed deliberations with ground commanders.

The Indian and Chinese armies were involved in a violent clash in Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed and around 76 others were injured.

China has not yet revealed about casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

The Army Chief's visit to the region came in the midst of China rapidly increasing number of troops and weaponry along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the eastern Ladakh region including in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley and Gogra Hot Spring.

The sources said Gen Naravane awarded 'Commendation Cards' to five Army personnel who fought valiantly during the recent face-offs with Chinese army in the region.

The Army Chief reviewed the overall security situation in the region with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Yogesh Kumar Joshi, commander of the 14 Corps Lt Gen Harinder Singh and other senior Army officials on both Tuesday and Wednesday, they said.

"General M M Naravane #COAS visited forward areas in Eastern #Ladakh and reviewed operational situation on the ground.

#COAS commended the troops for their high morale and exhorted them to continue working with zeal and enthusiasm," the Army said in a tweet.

Soon after arriving in Leh on Tuesday, Gen Naravane visited an Army hospital where 18 soldiers injured in the clash in Galwan Valley are undergoing treatment.

When asked about awarding of "Commendation Cards" by Gen Naravane to a number of soldiers, an Army source said "whenever the Chief of the Army Staff visits formations or units, it is a norm to award Commendation Cards to personnel who exhibit exceptional devotion to duty."

"In the instant case also, personnel have been awarded for devotion to duty," the source said.

It is learnt that soldiers who have been awarded the "Commendation Cards" fought valiantly in the Galwan Valley clash.

The Leh-based 14 Corps is tasked with taking care of security situation along the LAC in the Ladakh region.

On Monday, Lt Gen Singh held a nearly 11-hour meeting with Commander of the Tibet Military District Maj Gen Liu Lin.

In the meeting, the two sides arrived at a "mutual consensus" to "disengage" from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh.

The first round of the Lt Gen talks were held on June 6 during which both sides finalised an agreement to disengage gradually from all the standoff points beginning with Galwan Valley.

However, the situation along the border deteriorated following the Galwan Valley clashes on June 15 as the two sides significantly bolstered their deployments in most areas along the 3,500-km de-facto border.

It is learnt that China has significantly increased number of troops in several other sectors along the LAC including in Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh.

On Sunday, the government gave the armed forces "full freedom" to give a "befitting" response to any Chinese misadventure along the LAC.

The Army has already sent thousands of additional troops to forward locations along the border in the last one week.

The IAF has also moved a sizeable number of its frontline Sukhoi 30 MKI, Jaguar, Mirage 2000 aircraft and Apache attack helicopters to several key air bases including Leh and Srinagar following the clashes.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9.

Prior to the clashes, both sides had been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it was necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
M M Naravane Indian Army India-China Border Standoff Line of Actual Control LAC standoff
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp