Indian Army Chief awards commendation cards to soldiers who fought Chinese Army in Ladakh

By ANI

LADAKH: Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Wednesday awarded commendation cards to the soldiers, who fought with the Chinese troops in face-offs in the Eastern Ladakh sector, Army sources said.

Indian and Chinese troops have been engaged in violent face-offs in Pangong Tso lake, Finger area and Galwan river valley Army, they added.

Earlier in the day, Army Chief visited the forward locations in the Eastern Ladakh area as he is on a two-day visit to Ladakh to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military following the Galwan valley clash, which claimed lives of 20 Indian Army personnel.

He also interacted with troops on the ground.

The Army Chief on Tuesday departed for Leh to review the on-ground situation and the progress in talks with the Chinese military. He had interacted with Ladakh MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal, during his two-day visit to Eastern Ladakh.

The Northern Army Commander and Leh Corps Commander were also present during the interaction.

General Naravane visited an Army hospital and interacted with gallant Indian Army soldiers who were injured in the clash in Galwan valley on June 15 and are undergoing treatment.

The Army chief had on Monday discussed the security situation with the top Army commanders in Delhi, officials said.

India and China are holding military-level talks to defuse the border tensions after the violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan valley in which 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives.

Indian intercepts have revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured.