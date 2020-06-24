Law & order situation deteriorated under Ashok Gehlot government: Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia
Poonia said that if Rahul Gandhi becomes the Congress chief again, 'it is a matter of entertainment for the country'.
Published: 24th June 2020 07:32 PM | Last Updated: 24th June 2020 07:32 PM | A+A A-
JAIPUR: The law and order situation has deteriorated under the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's rule, alleged Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Wednesday. He said that earlier people trusted police as criminals feared them.
Now criminals are openly taking the law into their hands, the BJP leader alleged while referring to a firing bid on Congress MLA Bharosi Lal Jatav in Hindaun. On a question related to Rahul Gandhi's re-election as the Congress chief, Poonia said, "If he becomes the Congress president, then it is a matter of entertainment for the country."
He also objected to the alleged removal of Maharana Pratap and his horse Chetak's reference from the Class 10 course in the state. "Maharana Pratap's valour does not matter to Chief Minister Gehlot the mood of the Nehru-Gandhi family is more important," he said.