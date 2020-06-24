STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Modi government has unlocked coronavirus pandemic, petrol-diesel prices: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress has been attacking the BJP-led NDA government for increasing the petrol and diesel prices everyday for the past 18 days after the lockdown restrictions were relaxed.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at the Modi government over the increase in fuel prices and the mounting COVID-19 cases in the country, saying it has "unlocked" the coronavirus pandemic and petrol-diesel prices.

"The Modi government has 'unlocked' the corona pandemic and prices of petrol-diesel," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Gandhi also tagged a graph captioned, "coronavirus is not the only rising curve".

The graph showed a steady rise in the daily COVID-19 cases and prices of petrol and diesel after the lockdown.

The country on Wednesday also saw the highest single-day jump of 15,968 COVID-19 cases and 465 fatalities, taking the infection tally to 4,56,183 and the death toll to 14,476, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

India registered over 14,000 cases for the fifth day in a row and witnessed a surge of 2,65,648 infections from June 1 till June 24, with Maharashtra, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh remaining the top five contributors to the rising tally.

