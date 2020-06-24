‘Licence issued to Patanjali for immunity booster, not Covid drug’

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI/DEHRADUN/JAIPUR: Patanjali Ayurved Ltd faces the risk of losing the licence granted for its new drug Coronil, which the company touted as an effective cure for Covid-19. According to Uttarakhand Ayurveda Department, the Baba Ramdev-promoted company did not mention it was developing a drug for Covid-19 while applying for the licence. The department said it would issue a notice to Patanjali and if the company failed to give a satisfactory reply, the licence would be cancelled.

“We didn’t issue any licence to them for developing a Covid-19 medicine. Patanjali applied for a licence for immunity booster kits only. If we do not get a satisfactory response from them, then their licence will be cancelled soon,” said Y S Rawat, joint director, Uttarakhand’s medicinal licensing authority.

Yoga guru Ramdev during the launch of

‘Coronil’ and ‘Swasari’ in Haridwar | Pti

On Tuesday, Patanjali had launched a Corona kit with the medicines Coronil and Swasari, with Ramdev claiming 100 per cent favourable results during clinical trials. Officials said they are currently probing if there were any violations in the context of the claims. “Based on our probe, we will issue a notice to them under Rule 170 of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, seeking details of how they got the permissions to make the kit,” Rawat added.

Hours after the kit was launched, Union AYUSH ministry asked Patanjali not to advertise and sell it till the issue is examined. On Wednesday, AYUSH minister Shripad Naik Shripad Naik said Patanjali coming with the medicine was a “good initiative” , but due process had to be followed.

The state government had sent all the documents related to the issuance of licence to Patanjali to the AYUSH ministry, as requested. Ramdev clarified that all documents requested by the ministry had been submitted. “There has seen some miscommunication in the whole process. We have followed all procedures,” he said.

Trouble is also mounting for Patanjali and privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science in Jaipur which reportedly collaborated with the Patanjali Research Institute for the clinical trials of the medicine.

The state health department termed the trials as illegal and has served a notice to the hospital. Jaipur’s Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Narottam Sharma asserted that no official permission was sought or obtained for the so-called trials by Patanjali or NIMS.