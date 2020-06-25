18 killed in separate incidents of lightning in Bihar

By Express News Service

PATNA: Eighteen people died and seven others sustained serious burn injuries in sperate incidents of lightning in Bihar.

According to reports, 13 persons in Gopalganj district and five in neighbouring Siwan district were killed when the lightning struck on them while working in the fields.

Sources said seven others who sustained serious burn injuries due to lightning in Gopalganj were admitted to a government hospital.

All the victims of lightning were planting the paddy saplings in the fields when the incident occurred.