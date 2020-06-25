As cases spurt, Noida starts rapid antigen test 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Breaching the 1,500 mark, Gautam Buddh Nagar, the worst-hit UP district by the Covid pandemic, has along with Ghaziabad contributed a 17% rise in cases in the state during unlock 1.0. Moreover, the state has registered a 135% rise in cases during the last three weeks. Alarmed at the huge rise, the health authorities have decided to conduct 15,000 rapid antigen tests in Gautam Buddh Nagar for early tracking and containment of fresh cases. The move would also help reduce the mortality rate, officials said.

Rapid antigen tests were recently approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research. This testing technique using nasal swab samples allows infected patients to be diagnosed much faster, at a lower cost and without laboratory examination. It helps cover a large population in a short span of time and with quick results, it allows authorities to modify their strategies accordingly.

As per the figures released by the state health authorities, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded over 1,550 positive cases, including 19 deaths so far. The rapid antigen 19 test in Gautam Buddh Nagar along with other districts of Meerut division will commence on Thursday. Five other districts — Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur — will also begin rapid antigen testing.

ICMR officials imparted training to health department officials and lab technicians of the Meerut division on Wednesday in Noida, Additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. The health department said UP had 8,075 cases on May 31 and this crossed the 19,000 mark on Wednesday. The mortality rate has risen by over 170% while recovery rate is up by over 150%.