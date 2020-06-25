STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

As cases spurt, Noida starts rapid antigen test 

Rapid antigen tests were recently approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research.

Published: 25th June 2020 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

A medic collects samples via Rapid Antigen for COVID-19 test. (Photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Breaching the 1,500 mark, Gautam Buddh Nagar, the worst-hit UP district by the Covid pandemic, has along with Ghaziabad contributed a 17% rise in cases in the state during unlock 1.0. Moreover, the state has registered a 135% rise in cases during the last three weeks. Alarmed at the huge rise, the health authorities have decided to conduct 15,000 rapid antigen tests in Gautam Buddh Nagar for early tracking and containment of fresh cases. The move would also help reduce the mortality rate, officials said.

Rapid antigen tests were recently approved by the Indian Council of Medical Research. This testing technique using nasal swab samples allows infected patients to be diagnosed much faster, at a lower cost and without laboratory examination. It helps cover a large population in a short span of time and with quick results, it allows authorities to modify their strategies accordingly. 

As per the figures released by the state health authorities, Gautam Buddh Nagar, adjoining Delhi, had recorded over 1,550 positive cases, including 19 deaths so far. The rapid antigen 19 test in Gautam Buddh Nagar along with other districts of Meerut division will commence on Thursday. Five other districts — Lucknow, Kanpur, Prayagraj, Varanasi and Gorakhpur — will also begin rapid antigen testing.

ICMR officials imparted training to health department officials and lab technicians of the Meerut division on Wednesday in Noida, Additional chief secretary, health, Amit Mohan Prasad said. The health department said UP had 8,075 cases on May 31 and this crossed the 19,000 mark on Wednesday. The mortality rate has risen by over 170% while recovery rate is up by over 150%.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
antigen
India Matters
Medics wearing a PPE prepare to collect samples for COVID-19 tests at Kalasipalya police station in Bengaluru Tuesday June 23 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Full lockdown? Maybe. Maybe not, say mantris
Yoga guru Baba Ramdev (File | PTI)
Ramdev's Patanjali launches Covid kit; govt seeks research data, freezes ads
(Photo | Express Illustrations)
Trump's H-1B visa freeze: How it will affect Indian IT industry
K K Shailja attending a panel discussion hosted by the UN
United Nations honours KK Shailaja for efforts to fight pandemic

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Death rates in other countries have been mostly determined by factors like old age and presence of co-morbidities. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As coronavirus cases rise, Delhi sets up 10,000 beds in spiritual camp
Coronavirus cases are increasing in state. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadeka, EPS)
COVID-19: This Bengaluru artist spreads awareness through his paintings
Gallery
Lord Jagannath was ushered out of the temple in Pahandi Bije, Puri on Tuesday morning marking the beginning of the prestigious Rath Yatra. (Photo|Biswanath Swain, EPS)
For the first time without devotees, Lord Jagannath's Rath Yatra rolls out in Odisha
Ghilli, Pokkiri, Friends, Nanban... Remakes have given Tamil superstar Vijay plenty of chartbusters. However, do you know a handful of Tamil movies were later remade in Hindi featuring prominent actors? Check out the list as Thalapathy celebrates his 46th
Vijay birthday: Did you know these 'Thalapathy' movies have Bollywood, Punjabi remakes?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp