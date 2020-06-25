STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
At least 20 killed, dozen injured due to heavy rains, lightning in Uttar Pradesh

The state received heavy rains on Thursday following which 13 people lost their lives in Gorakhpur-Basti division, four in Prayagraj and three in Ambedkarnagar.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 12:39 AM   |  A+A-

Lightning strike

For representational purposes (Photo | Puskhar V, EPS)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Amid heavy monsoonal downpour, at least 20 people died and over a dozen singed after getting struck by lightning in various districts of eastern and central Uttar Pradesh.

Moreover, at least 13 more sustained burn injuries due to the lightning.

The district sources claimed that all the victims were working at their fields when the incident happened.

The injured have been admitted to respective district hospitals.

Meanwhile, the weathermen have predicted that most parts of eastern UP and some in western region will continue to receive heavy to moderate spells of rains till June 28.

