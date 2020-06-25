Chhattisgarh to turn cow-dung into money-spinner

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh government on Thursday took a decision to procure cow dung to turn the animal husbandry as commercially profitable for livestock owners.

It would be launched as a new scheme ‘Gaudhan Nyay Yojana’ on July 11, the day observed as popular local Hareli (derived from greenery) festival in Chhattisgarh state.

A five-member cabinet sub-committee has been constituted under the chairmanship of agriculture and water resources minister Ravindra Choubey to decide on the procurement rate for cow-dung. Another committee of senior officials formed under the chief secretary R P Mandal will finalise the entire mechanism right from procurement of cow-dung, its financial management to its utility as vermin compost and other products.

“The scheme would boost the rural economy besides generating the scope of employment in rural areas. The initiative will also prevent the cattle into grazing agricultural land besides checking the movement of stray animals on the roads”, the chief minister Bhupesh Baghel said.

The cow dung for commercial use will further let the rural women without livelihoods to find happiness and food via a collective.