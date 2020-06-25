Chhattisgarh: Worst Maoist-hit Sukma outshines other districts in Class 10 board exam

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: To emerge as a leader and outdo the other districts in the Class 10 board results in Chhattisgarh is no mean feat for Sukma—the worst Maoist-affected territory in the country.

The territory achieved an incredible result for the first time with an overall pass percentage of 90 % in the Class 10 Board examination, securing a top position and left way behind even the capital Raipur that attained 70 percent.

Sukma being the worst-hit by Maoist violence virtually battled against all odds struggling with poor quality of teaching, lacked adequate resources, yearned for talented teachers and effective education planning. The district got the better of through supporting schools' academic environment and fostering students’ performance.

“I was moved by the zeal of the students who were nurturing career aspirations. The combined dedication and judicious planning by teachers, students and the administration led to achieve magnificent results. Despite shortage of various things including trained teachers, we organised our preparations early across the schools”, said Chandan Kumar, Sukma collector,

Delighted students, who passed the board examination on Wednesday appeared keen to come out of the tag of belonging to the backward left-wing extremism area.

There were academic auditors and education officers who routinely visited schools throughout the year taking motivational class, reviewing performance of students and promptly resolved the issues related to examinations.

“For a place like Sukma securing 90 pass percentage in Class 10th Board is phenomenal. Under the direct supervision of our collector, we consistently re-evaluated students both written and verbal. Regular practice sessions were held for objective and long type questions, stressed upon the group studies besides the focus was on time management and instilling positive attitude among the pupils”, said J K Prasad, district education officer.

“Strategically, working hard for us was as important as acting smart. The schools prepared time-based goals while understanding the pre-requisites on preparing for board examinations”, said Reena Singh, principal, girls higher secondary school in Sukma.

Early this year Sukma had topped among the 115 aspirational districts on the NITI Aayog’s ranking.