STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Worst Maoist-hit Sukma outshines other districts in Class 10 board exam

Sukma virtually battled against all odds struggling with poor quality of teaching, lacked adequate resources, yearned for talented teachers and effective education planning.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

A classroom in the government school in Sukma. (Photo | Express)

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: To emerge as a leader and outdo the other districts in the Class 10 board results in Chhattisgarh is no mean feat for Sukma—the worst Maoist-affected territory in the country.

The territory achieved an incredible result for the first time with an overall pass percentage of 90 % in the Class 10 Board examination, securing a top position and left way behind even the capital Raipur that attained 70 percent.

Sukma being the worst-hit by Maoist violence virtually battled against all odds struggling with poor quality of teaching, lacked adequate resources, yearned for talented teachers and effective education planning. The district got the better of through supporting schools' academic environment and fostering students’ performance.

“I was moved by the zeal of the students who were nurturing career aspirations. The combined dedication and judicious planning by teachers, students and the administration led to achieve magnificent results. Despite shortage of various things including trained teachers, we organised our preparations early across the schools”, said Chandan Kumar, Sukma collector,

Delighted students, who passed the board examination on Wednesday appeared keen to come out of the tag of belonging to the backward left-wing extremism area.

There were academic auditors and education officers who routinely visited schools throughout the year taking motivational class, reviewing performance of students and promptly resolved the issues related to examinations.   

“For a place like Sukma securing 90 pass percentage in Class 10th Board is phenomenal. Under the direct supervision of our collector, we consistently re-evaluated students both written and verbal. Regular practice sessions were held for objective and long type questions, stressed upon the group studies besides the focus was on time management and instilling positive attitude among the pupils”, said J K Prasad, district education officer.

“Strategically, working hard for us was as important as acting smart. The schools prepared time-based goals while understanding the pre-requisites on preparing for board examinations”, said Reena Singh, principal, girls higher secondary school in Sukma.

Early this year Sukma had topped among the 115 aspirational districts on the NITI Aayog’s ranking.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sukma Chhattisgarh Sukma
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp