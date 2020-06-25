STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress' talk on democracy anguishing: Nirmala Sitharaman slams party on 45th anniversary of emergency

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (File Photo | Anil Shakya, EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: The "power hungry" Congress government took away the rights of the people by clamping emergency this day 45 years ago and when the very same party spoke on democracy it was anguishing, BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Thursday.

Recalling that the emergency came into effect in India on June 25, 1975, she said, it was promulgated by the "power hungry Congress party and they created a huge challenge for democracy by coming up with emergency."

The emergency continued till March 21, 1977.

Addressing BJP Tamil Nadu unit party workers via a virtual rally, she said 'People's rights were completely rejected. Why did the Congress party do it? It was hankering for power, it was for the sake of office."

The law was broken and an emergency was declared.

The emergency era witnessed several atrocities, she alleged and said several leaders from the ranks of opposition were jailed and the DMK government led by late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi was dismissed.

A DMK leader, Mayor Chittibabu died unable to bear the torture in prison,she alleged.

"That the Congress today has the guts to talk of democracy is anguishing," she said adding the DMK, however, joined hands withthe Congress subsequently.

She wondered what yardstick of democracy prompted the DMK to join hands with the Congress party.

Also, she asked: "What right does the DMK have to raise questions on freedom of speech and democracy?"

  • anthony
    The six years of BJP rule has seen a undeclared emergency in India. All constitutional institutions have been virtually demolised. The freedom of the press is badly curtailed
    1 day ago reply
