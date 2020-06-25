STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

COVID-19 lockdown: Chhattisgarh government allows passenger buses, shopping malls to operate

However, cinema halls, gyms, swimming, amusement parks, theatre, bar, auditorium and assembly halls will remain shut.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 10:05 PM   |  A+A-

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

RAIPUR: The Chhattisgarh government on Thursday allowed passenger buses to operate within the state and also gave permission to shopping malls to reopen as part of further easing of lockdown restrictions, an official said.

The government on Thursday issued a fresh set of guidelines to this effect.

State Transport Commissioner Kamalpreet Singh issued an order for the resumption of passenger bus service within districts and inter-districts with immediate effect for the convenience of people, a public relations department official said.

However, certain standard operating procedures (SOPs) will have to be followed to prevent the spread of coronavirus while running the buses, he said quoting the order.

"The bus drivers, conductors and passengers will have to wear face-masks. Bus conductors will have to ensure strict compliance of social distancing norms during the onboarding and deboarding of passengers as well as journey," he said.

"The buses will halt at designated stops and they will be sanitised at regular intervals. During the journey, consumption of pan-gutkha and tobacco, smoking and spitting will be strictly prohibited," he said.

Besides, bus owners will also have to maintain the record of passengers, he added.

In a separate order, Kamalpreet Singh, who is also the Secretary of the General Administration Department, said that clubs, shopping malls, restaurants and hotels have been allowed to operate while complying with social distancing and other protocols, he said.

However, cinema halls, gyms, swimming, amusement parks, theatre, bar, auditorium and assembly halls will remain shut, he said.

Similarly, in the shopping malls, the gaming zone and playing area for children will remain closed.

Moreover, in sports complexes and stadia, only sports activities will be permitted, while viewers will not be allowed there, he said.

In case any area is declared as a containment zone then only essential services will be allowed there, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Chhattisgarh Lockdown
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp