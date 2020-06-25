STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Daily Covid-19 cases touch new high, Central team to review outbreak control in 3 states

The country had also recorded the highest single-day jump of nearly 16,000 Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Published: 25th June 2020 05:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 05:20 PM   |  A+A-

coronavirus testing

For representational purposes (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India on Thursday recorded 16,922 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours - highest so far for a day- taking the nationwide tally to 4,73,105.

As per the update of the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday morning, the number of active cases now stands at 1,86,514. The country also registered 418 deaths in the last 24 hours, which pushed its death count to 14,894.

Delhi, which has become the second worst-hit state in terms of coronavirus burden and fatalities, overtook Mumbai after the number of cases soared by 3,788 to touch 70,390. Mumbai has so far recorded 69,625 cases, according to official figures.

The health ministry, meanwhile, also announced that a Central team led joint secretary Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Telangana for four days starting Friday to review the outbreak management.

“The team will interact with the State officials and coordinate with them to strengthen ongoing efforts for management of COVID-19,” said a government statement.

The Centre also underlined that the country now has 1007 diagnostic labs to carry out Covid-19 testings including 734 in the government sector and 273 private labs.

It also said that during the last 24 hours, a total of 13,012 Covid-19 patients have been cured, taking the cumulative number of those recovered to 2,71,696 patients. The recovery rate after the infectious disease has now reached 57.43 %.

Confirmed cases per lakh in India currently stands at 33.39 against the world’s 120.21 cases per lakh. Also, death per lakh in the country is currently amongst the lowest in the world with 1.06 deaths per lakh against the world average of 6.24 deaths per lakh, the ministry highlighted.

