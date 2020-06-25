STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IN-SPACe agency will have board with Industry, Academia, GoI representatives, says ISRO chief Sivan

Sivan said IN-SPACe is being established as a separate vertical for permitting and regulating the activities of private industry in space sector.

Published: 25th June 2020 02:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 03:14 PM   |  A+A-

K Sivan

ISRO chairman K Sivan (File photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following two major space reforms, ISRO is planning an Industry Promotion Meet by July 9 to discuss and explain about reforms, functions (of the private sector) and strategies.  

It will entail details on IN-SPACe mechanism and application requirements. Announcement of opportunities and role of NSIL will be shared with all stakeholders.

This was revealed by ISRO chairman K Sivan on Thursday in a video address.

Sivan was lauding the government's decision to create Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Center (IN-SPACe), an autonomous nodal agency under Department of Space.

He said it will have a board with Industry, Academia and GoI representatives.

Additionally, he said that the IN-SPACe is being established as a separate vertical for permitting and regulating the activities of private industry in space sector.

ALSO READ | Private sector can build rockets, provide launch services: ISRO chief K Sivan

IN-SPACe will have its own independent Directorates for Technical, Legal, Safety & Security, Monitoring as well as Activities Promotion for assessing the private industry requirements and further coordinating the activities.

The second reform that he lauded was the change in the role of NewSpace India Ltd. (NSIL), a  public sector undertaking under DoS that will switch to a 'demand-driven model' for space-based services.

Private sectors will undertake launch vehicle and satellite production, launch services as well as space based services. NSIL will execute these activities through Industry Consortiums.

A new Navigation Policy is also being proposed. Suitable changes in Remote Sensing Data Policy, as well as SATCOM policy, are also on the anvil, Sivan added.
 

