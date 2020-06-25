STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM's chair: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

Ravi also slammed the slogan of "India is Indira and Indira is India," which was started by the then Congress leader Debakanta Baruah.

Former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Thursday said that former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed the nationwide emergency to save her PM's chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court on the ground of malpractices.

"Today we recall the draconian day of 25 June 1975, when the then Congress Government led by Prime Minister Indira Gandhi imposed emergency to save her PM chair as her election to Lok Sabha from Raebareli was set aside by Allahabad High Court on the ground of malpractices," said Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad

"During the emergency period, prominent leaders like JP Narayan, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Chandrashekhar, LK Advani, and George Fernandes were arrested and tortured," he added.

The Union Minister elaborated saying "even media was not spared and censorship was imposed. Even judiciary was not spared, those whose judgment Congress party found uncomfortable were superseded. Even the unmarried people were forcibly sterilized."

"Debakanta Baruah coined the sycophantic slogan, "India is Indira and Indira is India." Back then, there was no limit to such sycophancy, he further said.

"Our leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Arun Jaitley, Ananth Kumar, Sushma Swaraj, JP Nadda, and I opposed it and fought against the emergency as student leaders," he added.

Lastly, he slammed the functioning of the Congress party, saying that whoever goes against the party leader Rahul Gandhi is sidelined in the party.

"To date, Congress party has continued with its 'darbar' culture where Gandhi family calls all the shots at the party. Even to this day, whoever suggests anything against Rahul Gandhi is sidelined in the party," he added.

On 25 June 1975, late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had announced a national emergency. 

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp