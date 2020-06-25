STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally nears 1.5 lakh, barbershops and salons to reopen from June 28

The state also reported deaths of 192 more patients, taking the total fatalities to 6,931, said a health official. 

An aerial view of Kajupada area a COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai Wednesday June 24 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday increased by 4,841 cases - a new single-day high, taking the count to 1,47,741, while the death toll rose to 6,931, said a health official.

Out of these, 109 deaths took place in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 83 occurred earlier, but were not listed as those caused by COVID-19, the official said.

They were added to the fatality count on Thursday, he said.

Also, 3,661 patients were discharged from hospitals in the state, taking the number of recoveries to 77,453, the official said.

With this, the number of active patients in the state stood at 63,342.

Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,47,741, new cases 4,841, deaths 6,931, discharged 77,453 active cases 63,342, people tested so far 8,48,026.

In further easing of coronavirus- induced curbs in Maharashtra, the government on Thursday said barber shops, salons and beauty parlours will be allowed to reopen from June 28 with restricted entry and prior appointments for customers.

A revised set of guidelines, issued in the night as part of the government's 'Mission Begin Again' phase four, said only select services like hair cut and dyeing, waxing and threading will be allowed as of now in these outlets.

Skin-related services will not be allowed at present and this should be prominently displayed outside shops, the notification listing the guidelines said.

"Employees must put protective gear, including gloves, aprons and masks. All workspace (chairs) must be sanitised after each service. Also, all common areas and floors must be sanitised after every two hours," it said.

Disposal towels and napkins must be usedon customers, while non-disposal equipment should be sanitised and sterilised after each service, the government order said.

Each shop must put up a notice listing precautions for customers, the notification said.

So far, under the 'Mission Begin Again', markets, shops, vehicular traffic and suburban train for essential services staff have started.

Private and government offices with restricted staff have also started operating.

