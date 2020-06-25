STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Maharashtra govt receives over 4,000 domestic violence complaints amid COVID-19 lockdown

The domestic violence complaints  increased exponentially during the lockdown and were mainly related to financial crisis, and starvation due to lack of accessibility to food.

domestic violence

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
MUMBAI: In the last three months, Maharashtra government has received over 4,000 domestic violence complaints while 25,000 phone calls to government helpline to get help.

According to Maharashtra women and child development department, the domestic violence complaints  increased exponentially during the lockdown and were mainly related to financial crisis, and starvation due to lack of accessibility to food.

“...The pandemic situation and losing jobs were the major reason behind this domestic violence. The consultants separately called the husband and wife to understand their issues and then addressed them. All issues were sorted out amicably, while very few issues went to court,” a report read.

“We also started the consultancy centres at local help to give the proper advice in this difficult phase.  Many people were mentally disturbed mainly, migrant workers. Some of them faced the financial crisis in lockdown,” said Yashomati Thakur, minister of Women and Child Welfare.

She also said that various technique and physical exercises like Yoga and meditations were used to address the anxiety and emotional trauma of the people.

“We have also roped in various social organisations and activists so that government's assistance can reach to most people..," Thakur said.

