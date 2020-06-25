Maharashtra's COVID-19 count reaches 1,42,900; Mumbai shops to reopen on odd-even basis

By PTI

MUMBAI: As many as 3,890 new COVID-19 cases were registered in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the count of patients to 1,42,900, a health department official said.

Coronavirus also claimed the lives of as many as 208 people, taking the state's fatality count to 6,739, he said.

Of these 208 victims, 72 died in the last 48 hours, while the remaining 136 had succumbed to the infection before that, but COVID-19 was not mentioned as the cause of their death earlier, the official said.

Out of the 72 deaths that took place in last 48 hours, 38 victims were from the areas under the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 10 from Pune city, four each from Solapur and Nashik cities, two each from Akola city, Buldhana, Osmanabad, Ratnagiri and Pune districts, one each from Thane city, Kalyan Dombivli, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Jalgaon, Nandurbar and Jalna, he said.

The state also discharged 4,161 people after recovery on Wednesday, which is the second-highest single day number of discharged patients in the state so far.

A couple of weeks back, the state had discharged over 5,000 people in a single day, he said.

With this, there are 62,354 active cases in Maharashtra now, the official added.

Of the 8,23,775 laboratory samples, 1,42,900 have tested positive (17.34 per cent) so far, he said.

Currently, 5,57,948 people are in home quarantine, while 33,581 others are in institutional quarantine, said the official.

There are 69,528 progressive cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai city alone with 3,964 deaths recorded so far.

With this, Thane division, which comprises Mumbai city, has so far recorded 1,04,325 COVID-19 cases and 4,923 deaths.

Nashik division has reported 6,583 cases and 456 deaths so far.

Pune division has reported 20,689 cases of COVID-19 with 910 deaths, which includes 14,461 cases from Pune city alone and 544 deaths.

There are 1,760 cases in Kolhapur division and 46 deaths, he said.

Aurangabad division has reported 4,611 cases and 218 deaths, while Latur division has 826 COVID-19 cases and 35 fatalities, the official said.

Akola division has recorded 2,304 cases and 115 deaths, while 1,684 cases and 15 deaths have been reported in Nagpur division.

There are 118 cases of patients from other states in Maharashtra.

So far, 21 such patients have died due to the infection, he said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases: 1,42,900, new cases: 3,890, deaths: 6,739, discharged: 73,792, active cases: 62,354, people tested so far: 8,23,775.

After remaining shut since the coronavirus-induced lockdown, shops in municipal markets of Mumbai will now be allowed to operate on odd-even basis, a civic official said on Wednesday.

The city has over 200 municipal markets including 16 private markets.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said shopkeepers will have to take adequate precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"Traders, vendors and customers will be required to adhere to the COVID-19 guidelines while operating their establishments on both sides of these markets alternately on odd-even basis," the BMC stated.

Shopkeepers have assured to arrange for masks, gloves, sanitisers and check body temperature of each person and even hire private security guards for crowd control if required, the circular stated.

However, hotels and eateries inside these markets will continue to remain shut and only two people will be allowed to work in each shop, it was stated.

As per the release, assistant municipal commissioners will take a call on whether to open municipal markets in the containment zones of their wards.

All establishments, barring shops selling essential commodities, have remained shut since the lockdown came into force on March 22.