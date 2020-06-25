STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Need time and space to get health, life in order: Anti-CAA activist Safoora Zargar

Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was booked under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Published: 25th June 2020 10:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 12:15 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia student Safoora Zargar who is jailed in Tihar

Jamia student Safoora Zargar. (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Jamia Millia Islamia University student Safoora Zargar, who was released from Tihar Jail after being lodged there for nearly two months, on Thursday said she needed time and space to get her health and life in order and thanked everyone who had spoken up for her.

Zargar, a member of the Jamia Coordination Committee, was booked under the stringent anti-terror law -- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) -- in connection with the violence that broke out during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in northeast Delhi in February.

She walked out of jail on Wednesday after the Delhi High Court granted her bail in the case.

Zargar, who is 23 weeks pregnant, received support from student activists and civil society organisations, who accused the police of "witchhunting" and demanded her release on account of her pregnancy.

"I am grateful to the almighty and all those who have spoken out for me within India and outside, and deeply grateful to the Delhi High Court for this order of release," she said in her first statement after her release from jail to PTI.

The Delhi High Court had granted bail to Zargar on Tuesday, as Solicitor General Tushar Mehta did not oppose the court's decision on humanitarian grounds.

"I am immensely grateful to my family for standing by me and going through this trauma and worry. I need time and space to get my health and life in order and I do not wish to say anything else at this point of time. I am grateful to my lawyers," she said.

At the outset, Mehta, representing Delhi Police, submitted that Zargar can be released on regular bail on humanitarian grounds and the decision should not be taken on the merits of the case and made a precedent.

The court said she shall not indulge in any activity for which she is being investigated, hamper or interfere with the on-going investigation or influence the witnesses.

It also said that in case Zargar needs to travel, she has to seek permission from the trial court and will get in touch with the investigating officer of the case over the phone once in 15 days.

Zargar, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police on April 10, had challenged the June 4 trial court order, denying her bail in the case, in the high court.

Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24, after violence between the new citizenship law supporters and protesters spiralled out of control, leaving at least 53 people dead and scores injured.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Safoora Zargar Jamia Millia Islamia Tihar jail Citizenship act CAA
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • Narendra rana
    Hope this attention-seeking lady realizes that it is not just her release on bail due to pregnancy
    20 hours ago reply
Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp