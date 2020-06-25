STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Punjab political parties to ask Centre to withdraw its 'anti-farmer' ordinances, not tinker with MSP

SAD also decided to support the decision of all parties on a delegation meet with PM Modi and Union Agriculture Minister on the issue.

For representational purposes. (Photo| Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By Harpeet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: All political parties in Punjab, barring BJP today resolved to appeal to the central government to immediately withdraw the anti-farmer ordinances passed by it.

BJP's ally Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) also decided to support the decision of all parties on a delegation meet with PM Modi and Union Agriculture Minister on the issue.

In a five hour long all party meeting held through video conference, the BJP opposed the resolution, but SAD, that initially expressing reservation, eventually decided to partially endorse it, choosing to go with the others.

SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal who made a singular epoch making speech on this issue which deflated the Congress party’s crude attempt to politicize the central ordinances on Agriculture, made it clear that for the SAD no ministry, government and alliance was beyond the welfare of the ‘annadaata’ farmers.

He while assuring that MSP on food grains would not be withdrawn, also made it clear that he was not defending the Ordinances.

“As far as we are concerned, our only interest is whether it is in the interest of the farmers of the State or not. There is no provision in the Ordinance on Farmers Produce and Trade that MSP will end. In fact if we study the issue we find that the Punjab government has already amended the State APMC Act to implement the provisions of the ordinance in August, 2017. These include creation of private yards, direct marketing and e trading.’’

Punjab Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar demanded immediate withdrawal of the three anti-farmer ordinances and said it would place the farmers’ fate at the mercy of the corporates.

"BJP’s real intent is to eventually do away with the MSP regime, which they consider a burden on Indian economy and the actual purpose behind these ordinances is to prepare smooth ground towards that end so that government steps out and the corporates step in,” he told an all party meeting organized by the Punjab government.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that the Centre has no right to interfere in the matter of Agriculture.

He said that the Shanta Kumar committee report had recommended gradual withdrawal of MSP and dismantling of FCI.

The Ordinances, which are also on the lines of the committee report, are steps in the same direction this would lead to an unprecedented crisis for Punjab, which is dependent on Agriculture.

BJP state president Ashwani Sharma termed the ordinances as pro-farmer, and denied any move to kill the MSP regime, claiming that the MSP was permanent.

Meanwhile, reacting to the development, AAP Punjab unit president and MP Bhagwant Mann said not only farmers, but the Arhtiyas and small traders would also be impacted by these legislations.

He said the legislations should have been discussed properly in Parliament.

