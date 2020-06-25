STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Railway stalls to sell coronavirus essentials to passengers

Published: 25th June 2020 03:39 PM

After two months of lockdown, southern railways started its services on June 1. (Photo| EPS/ A Raja Chidambaram)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Coronavirus essentials like masks, gloves, sanitisers, bedroll kits will now be sold at the multi-purpose stalls at railway platforms, railway officials said Thursday.

The stalls, run by private contractors, carry most items that travellers could require, like toiletries, books, medicines and packed eatables.

The stalls will now also be able to sell essential items required to protect passengers from coronavirus infection, according to a set of instructions issued by the Railway Board.

"Mindful of the fact that passengers travelling during these times might need certain essential items which they would need to buy in case they forget to get it from home, we have directed our multipurpose stalls to sell them.

"However, we have said that they have to be sold at MRP and no profiteering will be allowed through it," said a senior railway official.

The official said bedroll kits, which are no longer provided on board trains due to fear of the coronavirus spread, will also be available at these stalls.

They will be sold as a kit -- with pillow, pillow covers, blankets, face towel -- as well as separately.

"Since we have stopped giving these items because of the pandemic, passengers can buy either the entire kit or any item separately," the official said.

The order issued last week stated that the emphasis was on maintaining hygiene and fulfilling needs of the passengers.

"These takeaway bedroll and other protective items should be of good quality and not exceed the MRP," the official said, clarifying that the stall owners are not bound to sell these items manufacturing by the Railways.

