Tejashwi Yadav takes out bicycle rally to protest against fuel price hike

The central and state governments want the labourers, who have returned to Bihar, to again migrate so that they do not have to face their wrath in the upcoming elections, Tejashwi alleged.

Tejashwi Yadav with his supporters during the cycle rally (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PATNA: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday protested against the fuel price hike by riding a bicycle along with party workers in Patna on Thursday, saying that it has badly affected the common man who is already facing the heat of the economic downturn due to the lockdown.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly, who was joined by his brother Tej Pratap Yadav, also pulled a tractor by a rope till Dakbungalow from their 10, Circular Road residence along with party workers to assert that farmers have been hit the most due to the hike in fuel prices.

"At a time when unemployment and economical insecurity have gripped the lives of people due to Covid-19 pandemic, rise in the prices of diesel and petrol has compounded the miseries of common people, who are battling with the corona crisis", Tejashwi Yadav said. He termed the price rise an atrocity of inflation on the people on the part of the government.

"The tractor is the identity of a farmer. Everyone is badly affected by the fuel price hike but the farmers are affected the most. What will we do with the tractor if we can not pay for diesel? We are today symbolically protesting against both the Centre and the state government which have miserably failed on all fronts, Tejashwi said.

He alleged that the central and state governments want the labourers, who have returned to Bihar, to again migrate so that they do not have to face their wrath in the upcoming elections. "Today, Bihar's unemployment rate has crossed 46.6%. In the absence of work, the common man is craving the bread of June 2. In the midst of the corona crisis, he is forced to migrate for livelihood."

Tejashwi Yadav alleged that the Nitish Kumar government has done nothing for the poor in education, health, law and order and development. "The governments at the Centre and state have no moral right to remain in power even for a minute. The people will certainly give the NDA leaders a befitting reply in the elections nearing in the state", he said.

