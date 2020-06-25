Three children killed after speeding truck rams into roadside hut in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a tragic incident, three children were killed after speeding truck rammed into a roadside hut near Jahanvi Chowk under Parbatta police station limits in Bihar's Bhagalpur district early Thursday morning.

According to the information, the driver of a high-speed truck lost control over the steering and rammed into the roadside hut killing the three children on the spot.

The deceased include 14-year-old Suraj Kumar, 11-year-old Chanda Kumari, and 9-year-old Pooja Kumari- all children of tea seller Chandradev Mandal.

Local sources said that three others had a narrow escape in the accident while two domesticated cattle including a cow were crushed to death by the truck.

After the road accident, angry people demonstrated and blocked the road with the bodies and demanded compensation.

Upon being informed, local police reached the place of occurrence and pulled out those trapped under the truck with the help of a crane.