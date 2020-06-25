STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three more Maharashtra cops die of COVID-19; toll rises to 54 in state force

Three officers were among the 54 personnel who have so far succumbed to the viral infection since its outbreak in the state, he said.

Published: 25th June 2020 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2020 12:49 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai, Coronavirus

Police personnel donate blood after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray appealed donors to come forward due to the shortage of blood for COVID-19 and non-COVID patients in Mumbai. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the state force to 54, an official said on Thursday.

Out of the 54 victims, 34 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

Three officers were among the 54 personnel who have so far succumbed to the viral infection since its outbreak in the state, he said.

CLICK HERE FOR COVID-19 LIVE UPDATES

As of now, more than 4,200 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus.

Of these, over 3,000 have recovered, the official said.

There are 991 active cases and the patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, he said, adding that seven police personnel were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours.

The Maharashtra Police force comprises over two lakh personnel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID 19 coronavirus pandemic
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp