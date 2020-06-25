Three more Maharashtra cops die of COVID-19; toll rises to 54 in state force

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three Maharashtra Police personnel, including an officer, died of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the toll in the state force to 54, an official said on Thursday.

Out of the 54 victims, 34 were from the Mumbai Police force, he said.

Three officers were among the 54 personnel who have so far succumbed to the viral infection since its outbreak in the state, he said.



As of now, more than 4,200 police personnel have been infected with coronavirus.

Of these, over 3,000 have recovered, the official said.

There are 991 active cases and the patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, he said, adding that seven police personnel were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours.

The Maharashtra Police force comprises over two lakh personnel.