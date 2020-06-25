Two militants killed in encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Two unidentified militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, police said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hardshiva in Sopore area in north Kashmir Thursday morning after receiving specific information about the presence of militants in the area, a police official said.

He said the search operation turned into an encounter after militants fired upon a search party of the forces, who then retaliated.

Two militants have been killed so far, the official said, adding that the operation was still in progress.