STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12-hour night curfew in Assam, 14-day complete lockdown in Guwahati: Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

The government will enforce a complete lockdown in other towns and municipal areas on weekends from June 27 every week till the COVID-19 outbreak is arrested.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:59 PM   |  A+A-

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that a 12-hour night curfew will be imposed across the state from 7 pm onwards from Friday and a 14-day complete lockdown will be enforced in Kamrup (Metro) district, of which Guwahati city is a part, from June 28 midnight, following a spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Guwahati, the gateway to the northeast region, has reported 762 coronavirus cases since June 15, and 677 of them have no travel history, though many had come in contact with those returned to the state from outside, the minister told reporters here.

Of the 276 cases reported in the state on Thursday, 133 were from Guwahati, he said.

"We are now left with no choice but to impose a complete lockdown for 14 days from June 28 midnight, and this time it will be very strict as no grocery shops will be allowed to open or supply of vegetables and other essentials will be permitted for the first seven days," he said.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

The government will enforce a complete lockdown in other towns and municipal areas on weekends from June 27 every week till the COVID-19 outbreak is arrested.

The state government will review the lockdown situation in Guwahati after seven days from the enforcement of the restrictions, he said.

There will be a total lockdown in Kamrup (Metro) and only emergency services will be allowed, he added.

The state has reported 6,646 COVID-19 cases so far.

The number of active cases is now 2,601, while 4,033 have recovered from the disease.

Nine people have died of the disease and three have migrated to other states.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Assam night curfew lockdown Guwahati Kamrup COVID 19 cases
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp