4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh, no damage reported

By PTI

JAMMU: A medium intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hit Ladakh on Friday evening, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

According to the NCS, the quake occurred at 8.15 pm at a depth of 25 kilometres.

There were no reports of any damage, officials said.

Its epicentre was in Ladakh, the Meteorological Department said, adding that tremors were also felt in most parts of the Kashmir Valley and Kishtwar and Doda districts in Jammu region.

The Himalayan region is highly prone to earthquakes.