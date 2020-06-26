Am Indira’s granddaughter, not a BJP spokesperson: Priyanka Gandhi

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi dared the Uttar Pradesh government to take whatever action it wants against her, but she will keep highlighting the truth.

“As a public servant, my duty is towards the people of Uttar Pradesh, and that duty is to bring the truth in front of them. My duty is not to propagate the government propaganda. Uttar Pradesh government is wasting its time in trying to threaten me,” she tweeted in Hindi on Friday.

“Take whatever action you want to, I will keep highlighting the truth. I am the granddaughter of Indira Gandhi, not an undeclared spokesperson of the BJP...”

The provocation was a notice issued by the UP Child Rights Protection Commission asking her to explain within three days her Facebook post where she had equated the Kanpur episode with the Muzaffarpur shelter home case where cases of sexual abuse were reported.

The UP government has suspended the Kanpur district probation officer and the superintendent of the shelter home in connection with the incident.