STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bengal Governor urges speedy and transparent distribution of Cyclone Amphan relief material

The cyclone was more severe in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas and also Kolkata, Dhankar said in a statement.

Published: 26th June 2020 07:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 07:37 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar on Friday urged the state government to carry out "speedy and transparent" distribution of relief material to those who have been affected by Cyclone Amphan.

He said there are worrisome reports about political favouritism creeping in the distribution of relief material.

Cyclone Amphan hit West Bengal on May 20, killing 96 people and leaving behind a trail of destruction.

The cyclone was more severe in East Midnapore, South and North 24 Parganas and also Kolkata, Dhankar said in a statement.

The governor appreciated the formation of an all political party panel to look into the relief work and maintained that such a move will succeed only with "effective" support of the government and its administration.

He also expressed concern about the serious allegations of corruption and nepotism in relief distribution which had led to serious law and order problems in the affected areas, where BDO offices have been gheraoed and some representatives of the political party publicly thrashed.

Dhankhar exhorted that relief distribution is a state function and has to be carried out by the officials concerned.

Abandonment of such relief work in favour of political party workers is illegal, he said.

"Before this takes an unmanageable dimension, officials responsible for this omission and commission be dealt as per law," he said.

The governor said the undue benefit that has gone to non-entitled beneficiaries must be recovered and they be suitably dealt with according to law.

The Trinamool Congress leadership has dismissed charges of corruption and nepotism in distribution of relief material, saying some stray incidents were being projected to malign the party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
West Bengal yclone Amphan Governor Jagdeep Dhankar relief material
India Matters
An IAF Chinook helicopter flies over a mountain range near Leh on Friday. (Photo | AFP)
Army prepares for long haul as China yet to back down
Delhi High Court (File Photo | PTI)
Teachers on pandemic duty akin to corona warriors: Delhi HC
For representational purposes
Smokers more vulnerable to COVID-19, say experts
For representational purposes
Indian economy in deep trouble: S&P Ratings

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Kerala based Yoga trainer goes digital to teach amid COVID-19 pandamic
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Karnataka: Out patient department services resume after unlock 1.0 | Unlock Series
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp