China’s non-adherence to bilateral agreements led to June 15 clash: MEA

NEW DELHI: Terming Wednesday’s diplomatic talks as a ‘significant development’, India on Thursday said it was China’s non-adherence to agreements and understandings that led to the June 15 violent clash in Galwan Valley. “The troop build-up along the LAC was in violation of the June 6 Corps Commander-level agreement, where both sides had agreed to respect the LAC and refrain from doing anything that might alter the status quo,” MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

His comments came a day after the Chinese reiterated their accusations that Indian troops were to be blamed for the clash. Detailing the sequence of events that led to the June 15 incident, the spokesperson said the Chinese had hindered India’s normal, traditional patrolling in the Galwan Valley in early May. “In mid-May, the Chinese side sought to change the status quo in other areas of the Western Sector.

We had registered our protest through both diplomatic and military channels and made it clear that any such change was unacceptable. Subsequently, the Senior Commanders met on 6 June and agreed on a process for de-escalation and disengagement along the LAC that involved reciprocal actions.

Both sides had agreed to respect and abide by the LAC and not undertake any activity to alter the status quo,” he said. According to the ministry, the Chinese side departed from these understandings and sought to erect structures just across the LAC. “When this attempt was foiled, they took violent actions on June 15 that directly resulted in casualties.

Thereafter, both sides remain deployed in large numbers in the region, while military and diplomatic contacts are continuing,” he said. Srivastava said amassing a large contingent of troops and arms along the LAC was not in accordance with bilateral agreements, especially the 1993 Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the LAC. Reiterating that the Indian side always respected the agreements, he said, “We expect the Chinese side to sincerely follow up on this understanding and ensure the expeditious restoration of peace and tranquility.”