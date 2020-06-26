Covid-19: Gurugram malls to reopen next week as city heads for 'limited lockdown'

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Gurugram, which so far has reported about 5,000 coronavirus cases, will now be following the Dharavi model ― 'limited lockdown' and reopening malls and other public places.

Religious places, however, will remain closed.

Municipal Commissioner of Gurugram, Vinay Pratap Singh said that the malls will open from next week but will have to strictly follow social distancing norms and guidelines laid down by the ministry of home affairs. "If establishment violates these norms then strict action will be taken against the violator. The public parks will also open for walks from July 1,’’ he said.

Sources said that the district administration is planning to go for screening and antigen testing and those testing positive will be isolated along with contact tracing to quarantine others.

Containment zones are to be locked down for two weeks as micro-lockdown policy will be followed as it will help in breaking the chain of the virus and curtail in transmission.

Commercial establishments and industrial units in these areas will be given three days times to wind up operations and people living in these areas are advised to work from home.

"There is no proposal of the district administration for going in for a lockdown as now we are in the process of unlocking. Now there will be strictness in the containment zones and all precautions and measures will be implemented strictly. We will further contain high-risk clusters as there will be additional security. No one will be allowed to move freely in containment zones as police personnel will be deployed at the entry and exit of these zones and no one will be allowed to enter," Deputy Commissioner of Gurugram Amit Khatri said.

"Screening of the residents living in containment zones.. this will help us properly isolate the infected population to curtail the transmission. The high-risk areas will be restrained for the next two weeks,” Khatri said.

Private hospitals have been directed by the local administration to daily share details and updates of patients admitted daily and the number of deaths with the health department.

Haryana government has also rationalised the rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals as it has slashing them by almost 60 per cent and are applicable from today itself. As per the order issued by the state health department the private hospitals can charge a maximum of Rs 18,000 per day.

In the NABH accredited hospitals, isolation beds will cost Rs 10,000, ICU beds without ventilators Rs 15,000, and with ventilators Rs 18,000.

The charges in the non-NABH-accredited hospitals will be Rs 8,000 for isolation bed that includes oxygen and support system and ICU bed without ventilator Rs 15,000 and with ventilator Rs 15,000.

Gurugram has reported 4,944 cases with the doubling average at seven days apart, while the national average is at 18 days.