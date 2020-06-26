STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Delhi woman held in Uttar Pradesh for murder of husband with three more wives

The victim, Vikas Singh, who owned a placement agency in Delhi, had come to his village in Baghpat a few days ago.

Published: 26th June 2020 02:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2020 02:19 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By IANS

BAGHPAT: The Baghpat Police have arrested a Delhi woman who had allegedly orchestrated the murder of her husband.

The woman was arrested on Thursday. As per the police information, she did not want him to share property with his three other wives. The accused woman is the first wife of the deceased.

Baghpat Superintendent of Police, Ajay Kumar Singh, said, "Rajni, the accused, gave Rs six lakh to a contract killer, Sudhir Singh, to carry out the murder. Sudhir hired three local youths for the task. Sudhir and Rohit Singh -- one of the three shooters who shot the victim -- have been arrested."

Two other accused, Sachin Singh and Ravi Singh, are absconding.

The victim, Vikas Singh, who owned a placement agency in Delhi, had come to his village in Baghpat a few days ago. He was shot dead in the village on June 19.

"It was a blind case which was meticulously worked out by the Baghpat Police. There were many dimensions to the case, but it was solved in a short span of time," said Praveen Kumar, Inspector General (IG) of Meerut range.

According to the police, Rajni got married to Vikas in 2009, and the couple had two children. But, between 2017 and 2020, Vikas married three other women also.

"Rajni was worried about the future of the children. She feared that Vikas would give her a divorce and share his properties with the three women," the police officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh crime Uttar Pradesh murder
India Matters
Fair and Lovely skin fairness cream at a shop in New Delhi. (File Photo | AFP)
Unilever to drop 'Fair' from its infamous 'Fair & Lovely' skin cream
BJP president J P Nadda addresses party workers in MP via video-conference | Pti
Rajiv Gandhi Foundation built on Chinese fund, claims BJP
How to avoid fogging up of eyeglasses while wearing masks
A healthcare worker sprays disinfectant on an ambulance at Shakur Basti Covid isolation centre in New Delhi on Thursday | Parveen Negi
Rapid antigen test more reliable than RT-PCR, say experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A screen grab from a TikTok video shot at a Covid care centre in Chennai
These patients in Chennai are Tiktoking their way through coronavirus
Students undergo thermal screening at an exam centre in Belgavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Amid coronavirus fear, Karnataka students appear for SSLC exam
Gallery
It was before the Premier League era that Liverpool was crowned the champions of England for the last time. Jurgen Klopp's men scripted history by making sure the coveted trophy will be at Anfield at the season's end. Here are a few things that the world witnessed in the three decades between Liverpool FC's illustrious yesterday and promising tomorrow.
When Liverpool won English league last, Maruti 800 was India's most selling car! 10 captivating facts to know as Merseyside celebrates
Liverpool fans ignored social distancing rules to gather outside Anfield in celebration of their team's first English title in 30 years on Thursday. (Photo | AP)
YNWA: 8 images from Anfield that show what it means to Liverpool fans to finally win the Premier League!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp