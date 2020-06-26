STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Elgar Parishad case: Temporary bail pleas of ctivists Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen rejected

Rao and Sen had sought temporary bail citing the coronavirus outbreak, claiming they suffered from multiple ailments and were at risk of contracting the infection due to their age.

Published: 26th June 2020

Vara Vara Rao

P Varavara Rao, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A special court in Mumbai on Friday denied temporary bail to Elgar Parishad case accused activists Varavara Rao and Shoma Sen.

Rao and Sen had sought temporary bail citing the coronavirus outbreak, claiming they suffered from multiple ailments and were at risk of contracting the infection due to their age.

While Rao is 80, Sen is 60.

Special public prosecutor (NIA) Prakash Shetty objected to the plea, and told court the two were not suffering from any life-threatening disease, and their medical reports did not show serious ailments needing hospitalisation.

Accepting the NIA's submissions, the court rejected the pleas of Rao and Sen.

Two others arrested in the case, Arun Fereira and Rona Wilson, have also sought bail citing the virus outbreak.

The court posted the matter for hearing on July 3.

Eleven people were arrested in the Elgar Parishad case, which relates to alleged inflammatory speeches made at the Maoist-backed conclave in Pune on December 31, 2017 that police said triggered caste violence the next day.

