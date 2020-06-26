STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Gujarat COVID-19 tally nears 30,000; central team to visiti on Friday to assess ground situation

As many as 18 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,754, said a statement from the state health department.

Published: 26th June 2020

Beauticians wearing protective gear attend customers at a salon inside a mall after it reopened during ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in Ahmedabad Monday June 8 2020. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: Gujarat recorded 577 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to 29,578 on Thursday, while 18 more patients succumbed to the infection, a dozen of them in Ahmedabad, the state health department said.

The number of positive cases in the state rose to 29,578 with the addition of these 577 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, said a release from the health department.

During the same period, as many as 18 COVID-19 patients succumbed to the infection, taking the death toll to 1,754, said the statement.

Also, 410 persons recovered from the disease and discharged from different hospitals in the state, taking the count of such cases to 21,506, it said.

The health department said as many as 216 patients recovered in Ahmedabad district alone, followed by 52 in Vadodara, 46 in Surat and 36 in Gandhinagar.

Patients also recovered from some other districts, including Narmada, Gandhinagar, Valsad, Anand and Panchmahal, the release said.

Out of the total 577 new cases, 238 were reported from Ahmedabad district alone - 225 from the city and remaining 13 from rural areas.

Ahmedabad's tally of cases has now reached 19,939.

Other districts where a significant number of cases were reported in the last 24 hours, were Surat (164), Vadodara (44) and 14 each in Rajkot and Jamnagar.

While Surat' tally of positive cases reached 3,876, the second highest in Gujarat, Vadodara was on the third spot with 2,029 infections.

Of the total 18 patients who succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, as many as 12 died in different hospitals of Ahmedabad, three in Surat, two in Gandhinagar and one in Surendranagar district, the department said.

The release said Gujarat has conducted 3,45,278 tests, out of 6,318 cases are still active.

Among these, 66 are on ventilator while 6,252 are stable.

Out of around 2.29 lakh persons currently quarantined in the state, as many as 2.26 lakh are under home isolation, while 3,652 are kept in different facilities, it said.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 29,578, new cases 577, deaths 1754, discharged 21,506, active cases 6,318, people tested so far 3,45,278.

A central team, led by Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal, will visit Gujarat on Friday to review the measures undertaken by the state to contain the spread of coronavirus, said officials on Thursday.

During the one-day visit, Agarwal and his team members are expected to visit containment zones in Ahmedabad city, the worst-hit due to COVID-19 in Gujarat, they said.

The team would also visit the city's civil hospital, which has a 1,200-bed capacity to treat COVID-19 patients, said state Commissioner of Health, Jai Prakash Shivahare.

"This visit by the central team is aimed at strengthening coordination with the state in fighting coronavirus. We will apprise them about our efforts and best practices adopted by the government to contain the virus," said Shivahare.

Earlier in the day, the health ministry announced that its teams will visit Gujarat, Maharashtra and Telangana between June 26 and 29 to take stock of the COVID-19 situation in these states.

