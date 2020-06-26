J-K: Three militants gunned down in Tral, Jawan martyred in Anantnag ambush

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: Three militants, a CRPF jawan and a six-year-old boy were killed in two separate militancy-related incidents in south Kashmir on Friday. Three militants were killed after a 20-hour gunfight with security forces in Chewa Ullar village of Tral in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

The encounter began on Thursday evening after militants hiding in the area fired on a search party of police, CRPF and Army. A police officer said the militants were given the opportunity to surrender.

“However, they turned down the offer and fired indiscriminately on the troops.” Two AK rifles, a pistol and some ammunition was recovered from the slain militants identified as Mohammad Qasim Shah, Basit Ahmad Parray and Harris Manzoor Bhat. Police later buried the bodies at a graveyard in Handwara.

In Anantnag district, militants fired at a CRPF patrol party near Bijbehara. In the militant firing, a CRPF jawan and a 6-year-old boy, who was passing through the area, sustained critical bullet injuries.

Both the injured were evacuated to nearbyhospital, where both succumbed to injuries. The deceased jawan, Shymal Kumar Dey, was from West Bengal. Police, CRPF and Army men launched search operations to track down militants. However, no arrests were reported during the hour-long operation.